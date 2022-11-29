Bogdanovic (knee) is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's game versus the Knicks, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bogdanovic has a chance to miss only one game because of knee soreness, but clarity on his status may not surface until the Pistons take the court for pregame warmups. Bogdanovic figures to retake his spot in the starting unit if he gets the green light.