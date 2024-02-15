Cunningham ended with 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 116-100 loss to the Suns.

Cunningham entered Wednesday's contest probably with a knee injury, but took the court and led all Pistons in assists to go along with a team-high pair of blocks and ending as one of five players with a double-digit point total in a losing effort. Cunningham has handed out eight or more assists in 19 games this season, now tallying at least 10 points and five dimes in eight straight appearances.