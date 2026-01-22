Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Could return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Cunningham was held out of Wednesday's matchup due to an illness and bruised hip, but it's looking like he could return in time for Friday's matchup. The team should have a better idea of his availability closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Dishes out 14 assists•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Chips in 16 points in victory•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Gets green light Saturday•
-
Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Expected to play Saturday•