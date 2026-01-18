Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Gets green light Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (wrist) will play Saturday against the Pacers.
Cunningham will shed a probable tag to take the court Saturday evening. He'll aim to bounce back from a tough scoring night Thursday against the Suns, when he finished with 10 points on 3-for-16 shooting from the field in 38 minutes.
