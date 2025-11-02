Cunningham racked up 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, 18 assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 122-110 victory over the Mavericks in Mexico City.

The fifth-year guard recorded his second straight double-double and third in six games to begin the campaign, while the 18 assists were his highest total since he produced a triple-double (20 points, 11 boards, 18 assists) against the Heat on Dec. 16 last season. Cunningham has had a little trouble getting his shot to fall so far, but he's still averaging 22.0 points, 9.8 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 threes, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 35.5 minutes a contest.