Cunningham has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to back spasms. He finished with six points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in five minutes.

Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press relays that Cunningham appeared to be a bit slow getting up after diving for the ball during the first quarter. Daniss Jenkins had been out of the rotation in the Pistons' previous game but could be in line for more minutes Tuesday while Cunningham is out for the rest of the night. Cunningham's injury doesn't appear to be a serious one, so he can be considered day-to-day until further notice.