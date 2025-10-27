Cunningham is probable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers with a left hip contusion and a right facial contusion.

Cunningham is a little banged up after logging 38 minutes against Boston on Sunday, but he's expected to play through his minor issues against Cleveland for the second leg of this back-to-back. Cunningham put up 25 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one block over 38 minutes during Sunday's 119-113 victory.