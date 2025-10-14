Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Not expected to play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (rest) is out of the starting lineup and isn't expected to play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The star guard and Jaden Ivey are both expected to sit out the team's penultimate preseason matchup. Cunningham's next opportunity to play will come Thursday against the Wizards.
