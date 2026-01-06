Cunningham contributed 29 points (11-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, 13 assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 121-90 victory over New York.

Cunningham led the charge for the Pistons during Monday's drubbing, highlighted by 12 points in the third quarter which included a pair of triples. He also secured his third double-double in the last four games with an elite passing performance. Cunningham has shown no sign of slowing down and is now averaging 27.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists and 2.0 steals in his last seven matchups.