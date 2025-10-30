Cunningham registered 30 points (12-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and three blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 135-116 win over Orlando.

Cunningham was unable to get his shot to fall from beyond the arc, but it didn't stop him from reaching the 30-point threshold and leading Detroit in points, assists, steals and blocks. This was a strong all-around performance from the 24-year-old, who had been held to 12 points and four assists in his last matchup Monday against the Cavs.