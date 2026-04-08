Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Present for shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (chest) was present for Wednesday's morning shootaround, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.
This isn't anything to overreact to, but it's a good sign for Detroit to see Cunningham on the floor. He remains listed as questionable to face the Bucks on Wednesday, though he's likely to have restrictions if he's cleared to play.
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