Cunningham registered 21 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, 15 assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 138-100 win over Brooklyn.

Cunningham was coming off a 26-point, 10-assist performance in the loss to the Heat on Sunday, and the star floor general had another impressive showing in this blowout 38-point win. Taking advantage of a favorable defensive matchup, Cunningham shot 80 percent from the floor and also dished out his third-best output in assists this season. Cunningham now has eight double-doubles over his last 10 appearances since the All-Star break.