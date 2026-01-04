Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Scores 27 points inefficiently
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham generated 27 points (7-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 11-11 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes of Sunday's 114-110 win over the Cavaliers.
Cunningham went cold from the field, knocking down just 31.8 percent of his attempts. However, his ability to consistently get to the free throw line allowed him to eclipse the 25-point threshold for a fifth straight game. During that stretch, he's averaging 28.2 points, 11.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 combined steals-plus-blocks.
