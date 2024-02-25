Cunningham closed Saturday's 112-109 loss to Orlando with 26 points (11-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

As has been the trend all season long, Cunningham led the Pistons offensively, but the team came up short once again. The star floor general had another impressive display on the offensive end, hitting the 20-point mark for the fourth time across his last six appearances, but he can't do everything alone. Despite the Pistons' struggles, there's no question Cunningham has been a reliable asset in fantasy. He's averaging 20.0 points, 7.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game since the beginning of February.