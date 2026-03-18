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Cunningham (back) didn't practice Wednesday, per Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press.

Cunningham exited Tuesday's win over the Wizards due to back spasms, and he's still recovering from the issue. Until the Pistons release an official injury report ahead of Thursday's rematch with Washington, the All-Star point guard can be tentatively deemed questionable for action.

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