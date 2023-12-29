Cunningham recorded 31 points (12-22 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and three steals across 43 minutes during Thursday's 128-122 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Cunningham has been doing everything he can, attempting to will Detroit to a victory and snap the longest losing streak in NBA history. Taking the Celtics to overtime is a great step in the right direction. Over the past six games, Cunningham has averaged 31.7 points on 57/46/83 shooting, 7.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 37.8 minutes. During this stretch, he's scored no fewer than 22 points and handed out no fewer than five assists.