Cunningham amassed 22 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-86 victory over the Hornets.

This was the third triple-double of the season for Cunningham and the 14th of his career. The 24-year-old is hitting career highs in points (27.0), dimes (9.2) and rebounds (6.4) this season, and he ranks inside the top-15 in 8-cat leagues.