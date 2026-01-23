Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Upgraded to probable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham (hip/illness) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Cunningham made it through morning shootaround without any setbacks and appears likely to return from a one-game absence. Assuming Cunningham is cleared to play ahead of Friday's 7 p.m. ET tipoff, Daniss Jenkins will likely shift back to the second unit after putting up 17 points in 27 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.
