Cunningham (calf) is out for Friday's game versus the Raptors.
Cunningham will miss his sixth straight contest Friday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to a bruised left calf. Dennis Schroder will likely draw another start in his absence. Cunningham's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Toronto.
