Robinson registered 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Saturday's 129-116 win over the Bucks.

This was Robinson's seventh consecutive game with double-digit points and multiple three-pointers. The sharpshooter also extended his streak of games with at least one steal to eight, showing he's more than just a shooter and making a significant impact on both ends of the court for a red-hot Detroit team.