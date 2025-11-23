Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Drains five threes in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson registered 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Saturday's 129-116 win over the Bucks.
This was Robinson's seventh consecutive game with double-digit points and multiple three-pointers. The sharpshooter also extended his streak of games with at least one steal to eight, showing he's more than just a shooter and making a significant impact on both ends of the court for a red-hot Detroit team.
