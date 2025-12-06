Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Listed as starter Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) is listed in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers.
With Robinson returning from a three-game absence, Daniss Jenkins will head back to the second unit and his minutes will dip. Robinson is averaging 12.6 points, 2.2 assists and 3.1 triples per game this season.
More News
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Present at shootaround•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Questionable for Friday•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Out again Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Participates in shootaround•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Listed as questionable•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Ruled out Monday•