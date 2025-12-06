default-cbs-image
Robinson (ankle) is listed in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers.

With Robinson returning from a three-game absence, Daniss Jenkins will head back to the second unit and his minutes will dip. Robinson is averaging 12.6 points, 2.2 assists and 3.1 triples per game this season.

