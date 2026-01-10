Stewart is now questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers due to illness.

Stewart is a late addition to the injury report, as he woke up Saturday feeling under the weather. The big man has stepped into a larger role due to the absences of Tobias Harris (hip) and Jalen Duren (ankle), so if Stewart can't play Saturday, the Pistons would have to lean heavily on Paul Reed, Ronald Holland and Tolu Smith in the frontcourt. Per Jacob Richman of Mlive.com, Stewart wasn't at morning shootaround.