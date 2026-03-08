Stewart chipped in 10 points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT) and four rebounds across 20 minutes during Saturday's 107-105 loss to the Nets.

Stewart struggled to find any rhythm, failing to take advantage of what could have been a favorable situation. With Ausar Thompson (ankle) set to miss at least a handful of games, Stewart could find himself moving up in the rotation. While he didn't start Saturday, he could certainly be called upon to move into the opening five should the matchup call for some additional size. Despite this performance, he should at least be on the radar as a short-term addition.