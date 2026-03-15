Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Sunday that Stewart (calf) is without a definitive timetable to return, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports. "[The left calf strain is] something he's been dealing with. It just had been getting worse. He gutted it out [Friday versus Memphis] and I think you could see he was favoring it late," Bickerstaff said of Stewart's injury.

Stewart was sidelined for Sunday's loss to the Raptors due to the injury, and based on Bickerstaff's comments, the reserve big man looks like he could be at risk of missing the Pistons' entire three-game week. Paul Reed should remain a regular part of the rotation as Jalen Duren's primary backup until Stewart is cleared to play.