Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Returns to action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart ended Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Cavaliers with four points (2-4 FG), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 22 minutes.
This was Stewart's first game back in action after serving his seven-game suspension. He reprised his role as the backup center, pushing Paul Reed completely out of the rotation. Across 49 regular-season appearances, Stewart holds averages of 9.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.7 blocks.
More News
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Suspended seven games•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Tossed vs. Hornets•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Retreating to bench Monday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Joins starters Thursday•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Across-the-board production•
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Pops for 16 points in loss•