Stewart will start in Monday's preseason game against the Grizzlies, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With Jalen Duren (hamstring) sidelined, Stewart will join Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson and Tobias Harris in the starting lineup for the Pistons' preseason opener. Stewart averaged 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks across 19.9 minutes per game in 72 regular-season appearances (four starts) last season.