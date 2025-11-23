Duren logged 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 27 minutes during Saturday's 129-116 victory over the Bucks.

Duren was unable to record a double-double for a second consecutive appearance, something that hadn't happened since the first two games of the season. However, he still delivered an efficient line across the board. With this performance Saturday, Duren now has seven straight games scoring at least 19 points, and he's also recorded double-digit rebounds five times over that stretch.