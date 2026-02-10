Duren was ejected during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Hornets following an altercation, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports. He'll end the night with 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes.

It's unclear at this time whether Duren will face further discipline for his role in the scuffle that broke out during the third period between players from both sides. This outcome certainly puts a damper on his return, as he was through two and a half quarters of strong play after sitting out of Friday's game against the Knicks with a knee injury.