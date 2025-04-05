Duren provided 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 117-105 victory over Toronto.

Even though the impressive double-double is the first thing that jumps out, as Duren grabbed his third-best rebounding output of the campaign, it's hard not to look at his contributions in other categories, mainly assists and blocks. Duren is one of the best two-way big men in the NBA and is ending the regular season on a strong note. He's recorded five double-doubles over his last six outings, averaging 16.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game in that stretch.