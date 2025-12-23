Duren totaled 26 points (11-15 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 110-102 win over the Trail Blazers.

Duren shook off a shoulder injury and helped spur the Pistons to a huge lead, only to squander it after Cade Dunningham fouled out midway through the fourth quarter. Duren logged four points, five rebounds and one blocked shot in the final stanza to help bring Detroit back from the brink.