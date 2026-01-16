Duren provided 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 28 minutes during Thursday's 108-105 win over the Suns.

Duren picked right up where he left off in his return from a four-game absence, dominating the glass and using his athleticism to get easy buckets right under the rim. This was Duren's 19th double-double of the season, and he'll look to keep it going Saturday with a favorable matchup versus the Pacers.