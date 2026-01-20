Duren totaled 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 104-103 win over the Celtics.

Duren is a big reason why Detroit is having a superb season, and he was key in their win over Boston Monday night. The big man was one rebound shy of a double-double while turning in his best scoring night so far this month. Duren is now three games removed from a sprained ankle injury that forced him to miss a week of play while showing no ill effects.