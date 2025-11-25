Duren closed with 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Monday's 122-117 victory over the Pacers.

While Duren did an outstanding job on the glass, this was his second straight game with fewer than 20 points and no defensive statistics. He's also committed six turnovers over the past two games, and he's gone 10-for-16 at the charity stripe during that span. Duren will look to snap out of this mini slump Wednesday in Boston.