Pistons' Jalen Duren: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duren (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Duren left Thursday's game against the Wizards early due to right knee soreness, and the center remains day-to-day. It wouldn't be a surprise if the team held him out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. If Duren doesn't suit up, the team could rely more on Isaiah Stewart, Ronald Holland and Paul Reed.
More News
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Shut down early•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Third straight 20-point game•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Drops double-double against Dubs•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Double-double in Thursday's loss•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Drops 18 in Sunday's rout•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Notches 20th double-double•