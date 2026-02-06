default-cbs-image
Duren (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Duren left Thursday's game against the Wizards early due to right knee soreness, and the center remains day-to-day. It wouldn't be a surprise if the team held him out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. If Duren doesn't suit up, the team could rely more on Isaiah Stewart, Ronald Holland and Paul Reed.

