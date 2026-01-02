Pistons' Jalen Duren: Returns Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duren (ankle) started the second half of Thursday's game against the Heat, per the broadcast.
Duren appeared to roll his ankle late in the second quarter but has returned for the second half. The big man appears to be good to go for the remainder of the contest after being cleared to return.
More News
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Exits to locker room•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Swipes five in defensive display•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Records double-double during loss•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Held in check during narrow loss•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Extends double-double streak in win•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Paces team with 26 points•