Duren posted 21 points (5-9 FG, 11-12 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-116 win over the Magic.

Duren had an efficient night on the offensive end and scored over half of his points from the charity stripe. He also managed to turn in his second double-double in three games with the help of another strong rebounding performance. Duren looks to be back on track following a sluggish first few games of the 2025-26 season.