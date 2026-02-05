Huerter (recently traded/back) is available for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.

Huerter was acquired by Detroit in a three-team trade with Chicago and Minnesota on Tuesday and will make his Pistons debut against Washington. The veteran swingman is expected to provide a spark off the bench behind Duncan Robinson. Huerter averaged 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 23.6 minutes per game over 44 regular-season games (11 starts) for Chicago in 2025-26.