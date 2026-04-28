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Pistons' Kevin Huerter: Questionable for Wednesday
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RotoWire Staff
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Huerter is questionable for Game 5 on Wednesday versus Orlando with a left adductor strain.
Huerter is in danger of missing Detroit's must-win contest Wednesday. If the sharpshooter cannot suit up, the likes of Daniss Jenkins, Caris LeVert and Javonte Green would all have an opportunity to step up.