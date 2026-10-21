Huerter closed with three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 121-113 victory over the Celtics.

Huerter struggled to find his shooting touch in his Pistons regular-season debut, connecting on just one of four attempts from beyond the arc. He played fewer minutes than fellow perimeter reserves Isaiah Joe and Javonte Green, the latter of whom erupted for 19 points. With Duncan Robinson also starting and hitting five triples, Huerter faces considerable competition for minutes and perimeter opportunities in Detroit's rotation.