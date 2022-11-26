Hayes supplied 17 points (7-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 108-102 loss to the Suns.

With Jaden Ivey (knee) out, in addition to Cade Cunningham (shin) and Cory Joseph (illness), Hayes needed to step up. He responded with one of his best performances of the season, which was also a bounce-back game following a three-game skid. As a starter, Hayes is averaging 10.1 points, 5.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 29.3 minutes. He needs to improve on his 37.3 percent field goal shooting, but he's at least hitting 40.7 percent of his threes.