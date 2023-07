Cazalon signed a two-way contract with the Pistons on Sunday, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Cazalon began his professional career in the French Basketball Pro A League in 2018 but played the last three seasons for Mega MIS in Serbia's ABA League. Last year, he averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 46 percent from the field across 25 games.