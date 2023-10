Cazalon finished with 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, four assists and a steal across 19 minutes off the bench in Friday's 114-104 preseason loss to the Mavericks.

Cazalon is playing on a two-way deal and is expected to open the season in the G League, but he left a couple of good moments in this preseason finale. He is not expected to hold a meaningful role for the Pistons on offense in the near future.