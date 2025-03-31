Sasser was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sasser was ejected along with Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland, Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo, as a verbal altercation between Reid and Holland turned physical. Sasser will finish the game with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across six minutes. Dennis Schroder and Daniss Jenkins will likely shoulder the workload at point guard the rest of the way.