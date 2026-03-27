site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pistons-marcus-sasser-likely-to-play-saturday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pistons' Marcus Sasser: Likely to play Saturday
•
1 min read
Sasser (hip) is probable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
Sasser is expected to play through a right hip strain Saturday. The guard has averaged 5.3 points, 3.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per contest in his last four games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read