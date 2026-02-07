Sasser amassed zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists in 10 minutes during Friday's 118-80 victory over the Knicks.

Despite the fact that Jaden Ivey is no longer in Detroit, it appears as though Sasser is still buried on the depth chart. Detroit plans to convert the contract for Daniss Jenkins, allowing him to serve as a regular piece of the rotation. Barring injuries to other players, Sasser can be safely overlooked in most formats.