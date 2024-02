Grimes (knee) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Grimes has yet to suit up for the Pistons after being dealt by New York ahead of the trade deadline and hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 30. He'll likely still be featured on Detroit's next injury report, which drops Wednesday, but it appears Grimes is nearing a return to game action.