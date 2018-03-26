Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Will again be limited
Jackson will remain on a minutes restriction for Monday's game against the Lakers, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Jackson made his return to the lineup Tuesday in Phoenix and has progressively increased his workload in the two games since. He played 15 minutes in his return, followed by 20 against Houston on Thursday, and 22 in Saturday's win over the Bulls. Coach Stan Van Gundy said he anticipates Jackson playing 20-to-25 minutes Monday night. That's enough of a workload for Jackson to potentially provide some fantasy value, but he remains a risky play in daily contests. Jackson finished Saturday's game with 15 points, three rebounds and one assist.
