Pistons' Ronald Holland: Questionable for Friday
RotoWire Staff
Holland (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz.
A sprained left knee has kept Holland on the sidelines for the past two games. If he returns Friday, he could be on a minutes limit.
