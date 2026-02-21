site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pistons' Tolu Smith: Available Saturday
Smith (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Bulls.
Smith will shed his questionable tag due to a right knee contusion and suit up Saturday. However, he isn't guaranteed to see meaningful minutes with Jalen Duren (suspension) back in the lineup.
