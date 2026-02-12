Smith recorded up three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 113-95 win over the Raptors.

With Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart both suspended, Smith entered the rotation as the backup to center Paul Reed, who entered the starting five in Duren's stead. The appearance was just Smith's sixth of the season with Detroit and his first at any level since Jan. 26, when he sustained a calf injury while playing for the G League's Motor City Cruise. Now healthy again, Smith should be part of the rotation for the Pistons' next game Feb. 19 versus the Knicks before Duren returns from his two-game ban Feb. 21 at Chicago.